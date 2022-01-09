Omicron wave: Gandhi Hospital gears up to deal with emergency

Hyderabad: Due to the growing number of Omicron variant cases across the state, Health officials alerted Gandhi Hospital which dealt exclusively with coronavirus patients in the earlier two waves to be prepared to deal with emergencies.

Though the Health Department officials believe that the coronavirus cases this time will not be serious enough to require admission. Nevertheless, they do not like to take any chances.

During the past two waves Gandhi Hospital exclusively treated serious coronavirus patients and it is expected that the number of patients shall be increased in the coming days especially of those infected with Omicron variant.

Special arrangements have been made for health and preventive care. According to the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr M Raja Rao said that the severity of the Omicron variant shall be less compared to the past two variants. In the light of our experience we can say that the condition of each patient will be different. “But we believe that the Omicron variant shall not be severe in Telangana,” he said.

“We have seen in the past two waves that the healthy people died due to coronavirus whereas an aged patient of 100 years recovered,” Dr Rao said.

Doctor Rao said that Gandhi Hospital has been given the status of multi speciality Hospital. In addition to many departments ICU facilities are also being provided. “The staff here has gained enough experience during the past two waves and they are fully prepared to face the third wave,”Dr Rao said.