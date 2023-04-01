On April Fools’ Day, Bandi Sanjay mocks KCR’s unemployment allowance promise

Hyderabad: On April Fools’ Day, Bandi Sanjay, the Telangana BJP president, took a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s unemployment allowance promise. Sanjay shared KCR’s photograph and sarcastically wrote, “Unemployed youth will be given ₹3016 allowance – CM KCR. If you believed that, Happy April Fools Day!”

This statement comes at a time when the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to target KCR ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana.

Telangana unemployment allowance

The unemployment allowance scheme was promised by KCR during the 2018 assembly polls when he sought a second term for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The scheme aims to provide Rs 3,016 per month to unemployed youths across the state.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win a maximum number of seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the TRS won a resounding mandate, winning 88 out of 119 seats, while the Congress had to settle for just 19. The BJP could only manage to win a single seat.

However, their hopes increased after their performance in the GHMC elections.

The BJP’s constant targeting of KCR’s promises, including the unemployment allowance scheme, seems to be a part of their strategy to gain more votes in the upcoming polls.