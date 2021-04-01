On April Fool’s day, netizens trend #NationalJumlaDay in India

Historically April 1st has been celebrated as April Fool’s day where people engaged in practical jokes, hoaxes and pranks on each other.

To mark 2021’s April Fool’s day, netizens in trended #nationaljumladay and #fekudiwas on Twitter in a satire attempt to call out the lies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implying that he had made a fool of the entire nation.

Srivasta, a youth leader of Karnataka Congress, tweeted “Modiji, can you please ask Nirmala to reverse Petrol & Diesel prices to ₹70 through Oversight? #NationalJumlaDay”

Modiji, can you please ask Nirmala to reverse Petrol & Diesel prices to ₹70 through Oversight? #NationalJumlaDay — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 1, 2021

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a video of past tweets of the Prime Minister and captioned it “7 years of living on 1st April”.

7 years of living on 1st April 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ObFnxsYznW — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 1, 2021

Here are a few more reactions

Who says that lies do not have legs..

I see a lie's hands, feet, mouth as well as a white beard of one and a half feet long

🤣😂🤣#GlobalFekuDay #NationalJumlaDay #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/xPgfM04sdd — Dinesh Chauhan (@dinesh_chauhan) April 1, 2021

1st April has always been celebrated as FOOLS day and I would like to dedicate this day to Moody and his ANDHBHAKTS



Famous Jumlas

-Farmers Income will be doubled.

-Petrol at rs35

-Cooking gas Rs350

-2 CR jobs

-MEIN DESH NAHI BIKNE DOONGA



Kuch kiya NAHII#NationalJumlaDay pic.twitter.com/f231CeoEc8 — Manmeet Singh Swatch (@singh_swatch) April 1, 2021

Neil Armstrong was also worried about it when he saw Modi ji making tea on the Moon !!!#NationalJumlaDay pic.twitter.com/QUZqbLDrGq — बेरोज़गार राहुल आनंद (@Rahulan31000034) April 1, 2021

I will get black money



Bring 10 heads for one



I will show China with red eyes



I will bring bullet train



Will beat inflation



Erase corruption



Will reduce rape



I will work to advance the economy of the country



But it was all jumla 😏😏#NationalJumlaDay#मोदी_दिवस pic.twitter.com/n9FugkNcoa — 🔥🔥 मिस्टर ख़ान 🔥🔥 (@Khan____INC) April 1, 2021

—Struggled for Bangladesh

—Made tea using naali gas

—Did Entire Political Science

—Eradicated Corona in 21 days

—Gave 20 Lakh Crore Covid pkg

— Gave 2 crore jobs/annum

—Gave 15 lakh in every account

—Chinese didn't capture our land

Modi The Feku #NationalJumlaDay pic.twitter.com/5iLLPIQntj — afsar parveez (@afsarparveez) April 1, 2021

100 Smart Cities was OVERSIGHT

Bullet Train was OVERSIGHT

Start-up India was OVERSIGHT

2 crore jobs/year was OVERSIGHT

$5 Trillion GDP was OVERSIGHT

10% GDP Growth was OVERSIGHT

Beti Bachao was OVERSIGHT

Swachh Bharat was OVERSIGHT#NationalJumlaDay — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 1, 2021

People also shared some funny videos of the Prime Minister

लो, कर लो बात!!! १२५ करोड़ भाइयों और बहनों को घर की चाबी मिल चुकी है!!! Wah Modi ji Wah!!! #NationalJumlaDay pic.twitter.com/TLijPDT4Sx — Dhruba Budhadeb Choudhury 🤚🏿 (@dhrubachoudhur5) April 1, 2021

The Jumlajeevi and his theory on Climate Change!!! 😂



#NationalJumlaDay pic.twitter.com/Gd3ODHkPha — Manik Goyal (@_ManikGoyal) April 1, 2021