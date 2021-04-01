On April Fool’s day, netizens trend #NationalJumlaDay in India

Historically April 1st has been celebrated as April Fool’s day where people engaged in practical jokes, hoaxes and pranks on each other.
To mark 2021’s April Fool’s day, netizens in trended #nationaljumladay and #fekudiwas on Twitter in a satire attempt to call out the lies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implying that he had made a fool of the entire nation.
Srivasta, a youth leader of Karnataka Congress, tweeted “Modiji, can you please ask Nirmala to reverse Petrol & Diesel prices to ₹70 through Oversight? #NationalJumlaDay”
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a video of past tweets of the Prime Minister and captioned it “7 years of living on 1st April”.
Here are a few more reactions
People also shared some funny videos of the Prime Minister