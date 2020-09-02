On Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, Vakeel Saab makers release motion poster

Hyderabad: One of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu, the actor is popularly known by his professional name Pawan Kalyan. He is fondly called as Power Star by his fans. The talented actor has always been a crowd-puller by keeping the audience hooked to the screens. Well, on the special occasion of his birthday, the fans and followers of the actor can’t keep calm as they trend his birthday hashtag on several social media platforms including Twitter, as a tribute to the Power Star

Vakeel Saab Motion Poster

On this special day, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Vakeel Saab’ surprised Pawan Kalyan’s enthusiastic fans by the motion poster of the movie. The film which happens to be the Telugu remake of the Hindi film ‘Pink’ features the Telugu superstar playing the role of a lawyer which was immortalized by Amitabh Bachchan.

On Wednesday, Producer of the film Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handles and shared the new poster of Vakeel Saab. Not only this, he even released a statement announcing financial aid to families of fans of the superstar, who died in an accident while making arrangements for his birthday celebrations.

Sharing the YouTube link of the motion poster, he wrote, “Wishing our Vakeel Saab, Power Star Pawan Kalyan a very Happy Birthday.”

Talking about the poster, Pawan Kalyan can be seen as ‘Vakeel Saab’, a lawyer who decides to help out three women and their fight for justice. The first-look saw Pawan Kalyan sport a bearded look. But the motion poster sees him clean shaved, standing as if he has some purpose, with a baseball bat in hand. He holds a book about Criminal Law in his hand as Satyameva Jayate plays in the background.motion poster

‘Vakeel Saab’ Details

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi film ‘Pink’ which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. The Telugu remake is directed by Venu Sriram, features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla. It was slated for May 2020 release but couldn’t due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

The original, which saw Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee, and other actors was a massive hit and the same is expected in Telugu.

Pawan Kalyan’s Journey In Telugu Cinema

The multi-talented star, Pawan Kalyan tried his hands in most fields of cinema including that of a producer, director, screenwriter, stunt master, singer, and choreographer. He made his acting debut with the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi helmed by EVV Satyanarayana. Pawan’s journey from his debut film to Vakeel Saab has been incredible and the fact that he is one of the most celebrated actors in the town proves it all!

The actor-politician, Pawan Kalyan had also earned several awards and honours including Filmfare Awards South, CineMAA Awards, and South Indian International Movie Awards. He is the younger brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Pawan Kalyan’s Journey In Politics

In 2008, the Power Star kicked off his political journey as the president of Yuvarajyam, the youth wing of Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party. After a few years, Power Star was seen taking a short break from his political life for reasons best known to him. In 2014, he founded a political party called Jana Sena, which is still running strong under him with impressive missions and immense support from the people.