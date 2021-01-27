On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, Sidharth Shukla throws her into pool

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill shared glimpses of her Birthday celebrations on social media and got her fans super excited.

She kickstarted her 27th birthday celebrations with close friend Sidharth Shukla, on Wednesday, who was her fellow contestant and winner of Bigg Boss 13.

In one of the videos, Sidharth Shukla can be seen throwing Gill into a swimming pool and in another video, the singer can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her mother, Sidharth Shukla and his family.

While Gill was a known face in the Punjabi music industry, the Colors reality show made her a household name.

Even though the singer-actor did not win the trophy, her fans, who call themselves ‘Shehnaazian’, believe that she is the ultimate queen of hearts.

She is extremely popular for her quirky humor and of course her witty one-liners like “Twada Kutta Tommy sadda kutta kutta’’ on Bigg Boss 13 has even become a viral video now, thanks to Yashraj Mukhate.

Along with Shehnaazians, there’s a separate fan following for Shehnaaz Gill’s bond with close friend Sidharth Shukla. During Bigg Boss 13, fans had even named them “Sidnaaz”.