On suspicion of infidelity, Bhopal man cuts off wife’s palm, finger

Bhopal, March 10 : On the suspicion of infidelity, a man in Bhopal crossed limits of brutality when he cut off the palm and one of the fingers of his wife’s foot with a sharp-edged weapon under the influence of alcohol.

The police have taken the man into custody. The incident happened late on Tuesday night in the Paras Nagar locality under the Nishatpur police station. Pritam Singh Sisodia , 32, attacked his wife Sangeeta with a farsa (a sharp-edged weapon).

Sisodia is employed in a factory as a daily wages worker. The couple has a one-year-old son. Sisodia used to suspect his wife since she used to talk over the phone with someone.

Sangeeta told the police that her husband came home drunk on Tuesday night. Under the influence of alcohol, he misbehaved with his wife and subsequently attacked her with a farsa, cutting off her palm and one of the fingers of her feet.

After the incident, Sisodia locked himself inside a room. The police have nabbed the suspect and registered a case of attempt to murder. Sangeeta is hospitalised and undergoing treatment.

