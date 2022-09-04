On Teacher’s Day eve, Gauahar says education goes beyond textbooks

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Raj Malhotra-starrer web series ‘Shiksha Mandal’ is all about the scams and corruption in the education system that affects both teachers and students.

On the eve of Teacher’s Day, the actors provide their insight about the meaning of education for them and its importance in the life of the people.

“Shiksha (education) for me is actually beyond just textbooks,” Gauahar says. “it’s the experience of being in a school, the wisdom you get from teachers and what you take throughout your life. So, for me, Shiksha is everything that I’ve learnt from my teachers and it is how I use it in my practical life.”

Gulshan adds that education helps in making the person self-reliant and opens the door of opportunities. “I feel Shiksha is empowerment, it’s every citizen’s right,” he says

Adding more to the conversation, Pavan, who is also known for his roles in ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Jab We Met’, shares the importance of being educated in society and how it helps in understanding different languages and gaining more knowledge.

“Education is very important in everyone’s life as it informs us, empowers us and if it wasn’t there, we would be like animals. It gives us employment and we can learn languages. Besides our national language, we can be adept at reading and understanding other languages.”

“Earlier it was said that food, clothing and shelter were enough for a man to live, but now, food, clothing, shelter, medicine and education are critical for survival,” Pavan concludes. “Education is important and it completes a person. The world is our oyster and with education, we can conquer it.”

‘Shiksha Mandal’ will be streaming from September 15 on MX Player.