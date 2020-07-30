On this day in 2005: Suresh Raina made his international debut

New Delhi: It was on July 30, 2005, when Suresh Raina made his debut for the Men in Blue.

He went on to make his debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

In his first ODI, Raina did not have a good outing as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck.

But over the years, the left-handed batsman managed to change his fortunes to become one of the finest white-ball cricketers.

Raina is also the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

The 33-year-old has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India.

The left-handed batsman has scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31

He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the batsman had played crucial knocks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament.

Raina would now be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament is slated to begin on September 19 in the UAE.

Raina is also the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL, only behind Virat Kohli.

The batsman has played 193 matches in the tournament and has managed to score 5,368 runs at an average of 33.34.

Source: ANI