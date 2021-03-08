On women’s day, Maha gives females exclusive vaccination centres

Mumbai, March 8 : In an unique gesture to mark the International Women’s Day being celebrated globally on Monday, Maharashtra government has set up 189 special vaccination centres exclusively for females, an official said here.

“To mark this significant day, we have set up an average of 5 vaccination dedicated only for women in each of the 36 districts in the state,” a health department official told IANS.

At all these special centres, elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome women trooping in for the vaccination doses along with other facilities and presence of female staff, he added.

Of the 189 centres spread across the state, Thane district has been allotted the maximum – 19 – special women vaccination sites.

