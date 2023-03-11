Once infamous for female foeticide, Haryana celebrates birth of every girl child now: Khattar

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Haryana, which was once infamous for female foeticide, is now celebrating the birth of every girl child and today, there are 923 girls for every 1,000 boys in the state.

All this has become possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign which was launched in Panipat on January 22, 2015, he said.

“The state government, social organisations, khap panchayats, NGOs, and Education, Women and Child Development and Health departments have made tireless efforts to improve the sex ratio in Haryana. Besides, police ensured strict action against those involved in female foeticide.

“It is only because of these dedicated efforts that today there are 923 girls for every 1,000 boys in Haryana. In 2014, there were 871 girls for every 1,000 boys,” Khattar said.

Speaking at a state-level ‘Samman Samaroh’ in Karnal, the chief minister honoured women who have made remarkable contributions in various fields like education, culture, defence, singing, medicine, social welfare, sports, aviation and mountaineering.

He honoured some women with the Sushma Swaraj Award, the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award and the Kalpana Chawla Shaurya Puraskar.

He also awarded cash prizes to the deputy commissioners of Fatehabad, Ambala, and Jind for the improvement of sex ratio in their districts, according to an official statement.

The representation of women in police has increased from 6 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent today. The target is to take it to 15 per cent in the coming years, Khattar said.

“They say that behind every successful man, there is a woman. My mother has played a big role in my success,” he said.

He said after he cleared his matriculation exams and wanted to study further, his father did not support him but his mother gave him Rs 300 for his college admission.

“I dedicate my success to my mother. If she had not given me the money for further studies, then I might have not reached this position,” he added.

The chief minister also said that International Women’s Day should be celebrated as ‘Mahila Samman Diwas’.