One arrested for possessing, selling ganja; 7 kg drug seized

Hyderabad: The city police’s task force on Friday arrested one person for possessing 7 kg of Ganja and trying to sell the same.

32-year-old Manohar Singh, alias Sunny, who works in Occasion Clothes store in Lakdikapul came into contact with an inter-state Ganja dealer named Srinu from Visakhapatnam, who comes to Hyderabad to sell the drug.

The Ganja purchased from Srinu for Rs.5,000 per 2 kg was sold at an inflated price of Rs.10,000 to Rs.12,000 in the city. A week ago, Srinu had come to Hyderabad and delivered about 7 kg Ganja to the accused.

Sunny was caught selling the narcotic drug to people near The Park hotel, Somajiguda under the limits of Panjagutta police station. Along with the drug, the police also seized his vehicle (Honda Activa 3G) and cellphone in possession.

He is booked under NDPS Act 1985 (Ganja) by the Panjagutta PS.