One arrested for razing a Mosque at Hayat Nagar

Hyderabad: The Hayat Nagar police have registered a case against few persons for allegedly razing a Qutub Shahi Mosque. As the Mosque was in highly dilapidated condition the locals tried to grab it.

According to the official sources, the old Mosque was under the custody of a local person who is identified as Madan , who allegedly razed the place of worship upon which the locals staged a protest and informed the Telangana State Wakf Board. The persons tried to grab the wakf board land.

On recieving information a team of Wakf Board officials rushsed to the spot and found the debris of the Mosque. Later the Board had filed a complaint with the Hayat Nagar police upon which a FIR was registered against those who were allegedly involved in the inicident.

“We have registered a case and also arrested the accused person, the Wakf Board has also carried out fresh marking of the land belonging to the Mosque as the Wakf Gazette” said Inspector M Surender.