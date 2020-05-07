One Covid-19 patient succumbs in J&K, 18 more test positive

Jammu: One more Covid-19 patient succumbed in Jammu and Kashmir, while 18 more tested positive on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 793.

A 32-year-old Covid patient belonging to Srinagar district succumbed late yesterday in the super specialty Shireen Bagh hospital in Srinagar.

Doctors said the deceased had no travel history, but he was attending his father who was admitted in the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.

“The patient was admitted to hospital with bilateral pneumonia and hypoxia. His death was ultimately caused by cytokine storm which occurs when a patient has high viral load.

“In Cytokine storm the body starts to attack its own cells and tissues rather than fighting the virus,” a doctor said adding that the final confirmation of cytokine storm can come only after an autopsy is carried out, but the clinical study of the patient has indicated that the final cause in this case was most probably this reason.

The 32-year victim is the 9th patient claimed by the dreaded virus in J&K.

Meanwhile, 335 have recovered completely and at present, the number of active cases in J&K is 449, out of whom 14 are in the Jammu division and 435 are in the Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

