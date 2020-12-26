One dead in Delhi factory fire

New Delhi, Dec 26 : A 45-year-old man died in a mask-making factory in Delhi early Saturday while two others remained injured, police said.

“The Fire Department received a call at around 3.54 a.m. Immediately six fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Service.

The machines and raw materials on the third floor in mask manufacturing factory had caught fire. Three persons rescued by the DFS staff were rushed to the hospital, where Jugal Kishore succumbed.

The cause of fire was not yet known.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.