One drowned during Ganesh immerssion at Bibi Nagar

Hyderabad: The celebrations of Ganesh idol immersion turned tragic for a family after one person was drowned the immerssion.

According to the sources, the deceased, a 45-year-old E Srinivas, was a resident of Kondamadugu village in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district.

The incident took place at the village at about 10 pm on Monday , the family of Srinivas, who are into grocery business had installed a Ganesh Idol at their home. They took out a small procession to the lake and Srinivas jumped into the waters and accidentally drowned.