‘One exam doesn’t define who you are’: Modi’s message to students

By Neha Published: 15th July 2020 11:22 pm IST
PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told all students who took the recent CBSE examinations that “One exam doesn’t define who you are”. He also congratulated all those who tasted success in the exams.

While sending his best wishes to students of Class 10 and 12 whose results came out, Prime Minister Modi had a word of encouragement for those who were not satisfied with their performance.

He advised, “For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them – one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders!”

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board results for class 10 were out. Earlier on Monday, CBSE declared the results of the class 12 board examinations.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close