One held at Chennai airport for gold paste smuggling

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 8:33 pm IST
One held at Chennai airport for gold paste smuggling

Chennai, Oct 5 : Customs officials have arrested one person and seized 653 gm gold paste valued at Rs 34.23 lakh from three persons who landed at the airport here from Dubai.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, Ajmeer Khan Syed Ali, Rasikali Mohamed Musthafa, and Mansoor Ali Khan were intercepted on Sunday night on arrival here by Air India Express flight.

On questioning, the three allegedly confessed to concealing gold paste bundles in their rectums.

The Customs officials recovered the six bundles and arrested Musthafa, who was earlier booked in a case.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  'Conspiracy theory' disproved, VHP wants focus on Ram Mandir
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 8:33 pm IST
Back to top button