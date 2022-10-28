One held at Hyderabad airport for smuggling gold in sandals

Hyderabad: After a gap of over a week, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad customs caught a male passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) who was allegedly smuggling gold into the city from Dubai and seized the valuable material from him.
Based on profiling, the AIU intercepted the passenger who arrived from Dubai via Bahrain by flight GF-274 at early hours of Friday. He attempted to smuggle the gold in the form of a paste concealed in his sandals.
The gold weighing 228 grams, extracted from the paste was valued at Rs 11,89,248 and has been seized from him. A case has been booked by the airport police.