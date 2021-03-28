One held drugs worth Rs 12 cr seized in Mizoram

Published: 28th March 2021

Kolasib: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Friday apprehended a man for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 2,41,900 illegal Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 12 crore from his possession.

The security forces arrested the accused on March 26 from Kawnpui Vengthar area of Kolasib district of the state.

“Assam Rifles jointly with Mizoram Police, apprehended a drug peddler from Kawnpui Vengthar (Kolasib district) on 26 Mar recovering 2,41,900 Nos of Methamphetamine tablets worth approx. Rs 12.09 Crores,” Assam Rifles tweeted on Sunday.

