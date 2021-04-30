One held for black marketing oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s task force team on Friday raided a illegal oxygen gas godown and recovered cylinders.

According to the police, Ravikanth and Chandrakanth are residing in the limits of Puranapool area. They are into oxygen cylinders selling business under the banner “United Gas Agencies”in Mallepally, Bazar Ghat, Hyderabad for the past few months.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation most of the public are suffering for non-availability of Oxygen Cylinders in the Hospitals and in the market. As such the accused persons have hatched a plan to sell the oxygen cylinders on higher price in Black Marketing to earn easy money illegally.

As such they are purchasing Oxygen cylinders from distributors at govt price, and the same will be dumped in their shop at “United Gas Agencies”and did not maintain any precautionary measures of fire safety, selling to needy customers on high price in black market and gaining easy money illegally by violating the government orders.

The police have raided the premises of gas agency and seized oxygen cylinders from their possession.