One held for hiding tenant details in Jammu

Jammu: A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly ignoring an executive order for landlords to have police verifications of their tenants.

Jaswant Singh, a resident of Nanak Nagar in Jammu, was arrested after a man living in his house on the rent was found involved in a murder three days ago and it came to the fore that he had not informed the police about his tenant, a police spokesperson said.

He said Mohammad Kaif Lone and Waqas Bashir Lone, both natives of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of an ATM guard, Raju Sharma, in Nanak Nagar area of Jammu on January 21.

Waqas Bashir Lone was arrested from the house of Jaswant Singh where he had been living on rent, the spokespersons said, adding it later transpired that Singh had not informed police about his tenant and get his verification done.

The house owner had not informed the police and thus violated an order of Jammu’s district magistrate for mandatory to inform concerned police station about the tenant, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered against Singh for hiding details of his tenant and was subsequently arrested.