One held with 2 kg marijuana in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 25 : A Crime Branch unit of The Gurugram police arrested a drug peddler and seized 2 kg of marijuana valued at Rs 16,000 in the market.

The accused has been identified as Kalim Ansari alias Sanju, who is a resident of Motihari in Bihar and had reportedly brought the contraband from Najafgarh in Delhi but was arrested late Tuesday night, said the police on Wednesday.

Ansari had been involved in the trade of contraband substances over the last five months, the Gurugram police added.

During his questioning, Ansari confessed that he bought the contraband for Rs 16,000 and sold it in Gurugram at Rs 150 per gram after dividing it into small packets.

“The police received a tip-off about Ansari at Ghata village in Gurugram and arrested him along with the contraband,” said Gurugram police Spokesperson Subhash Boken.”

A case under various sections of the IPC, including the NDPS Act, has been registered against the accused at Sector-56 police station and a further probe is on,” Boken added.

The accused was produced before the Gurugram Duty Magistrate on Wednesday who sent him to judicial custody.

