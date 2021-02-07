One held with 4.5 kg marijuana in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 7 : A man hailing from Bihar has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly possessing about 4.5 kg marijuana, police said on Sunday.

Accused Manoj Kumar Mahto was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent in judicial custody by a city court on Sunday.

The man was arrested by the Crime Unit of Manesar from the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 after a tip-off that he had come to the city to sell narcotics.

During questioning, he said that he had sourced the narcotics from a peddler for Rs 3,000 per kg. “We are checking to see if he has a criminal record. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Sector 29 police station,” said district police spokesman Subhash Boken.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.