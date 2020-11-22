One held with 4 kg marijuana in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 22 : A crime branch unit of the Gurugram police arrested a drug peddler and seized 4 kilograms of marijuana estimated to cost Rs 35,000 in the market, the police said on Sunday.

The accused reportedly brought the contraband from Taurau in Nuh district. The accused has been identified as Sunil of Alwar in Rajasthan.

The police said that the accused had been involved in the trade of contraband substances over the last six months. During questioning, the culprit confessed that he bought the contraband from his aide for Rs 35,000 and sold it in Alwar after dividing it into small packets.

“The police received a tip-off about the presence of the accused at Bilaspur Chowk on Saturday and arrested the culprit along with the contraband and motorcycle,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

“A case under various sections of the IPC including NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Bilaspur police station and further probe is on,” Boken said.

The accused was produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday which sent him to judicial custody.

Source: IANS

