One in 5 in the country jobless after lockdown

Posted By Sameer Last Updated: 24th July 2020 9:30 am IST
UK unemployment
Representational Photo

New Delhi: After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted among a sample size of 1,723.

According to the survey, 21.57 per cent of people have either completely laid off work or are out of work. The survey also indicated that 25.92 per cent of people are still working under regulations and safety measures with same income or salary while 7.09 per cent people are working from home without having any cut in salary.

Nationwide lockdown

The central government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, while the process of unlocking was started from June 1. This survey was done from June 24 to July 22, focusing on the status of the main wage earner of the family.

According to the survey, income of 8.33 per cent people have decreased but they are working under regulations and safety measures, while 8 per cent people who are working from home also faced salary cuts or decrease in income.

No income

The survey also indicated that 6.12 per cent people in the country are left with no income after the lockdown was eased, while 1.20 per cent people are still working but not getting any salary.

The current survey findings and projections are based on CVoter daily tracking poll conducted among 18+ adults statewide.

Source: IANS
Categories
JobsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close