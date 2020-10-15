One killed in firing during panchayat meeting in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 15 : A 46-year-old man was killed in firing on Thursday over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village in Reoti area in Ballia district.

The incident took place in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the circle officer (CO) of the area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the Ballia incident and directed that the SDM, the CO and the police personnel present on the spot should be suspended immediately and strictest action should be taken against the accused.

The role of the officers shall be investigated and if found responsible, criminal action shall be taken against them.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Prakash, 46, who was shot by Dhirendra Singh who opened fire at the meeting convened at the Panchayat Bhawan for selection of ration shops was cancelled by the SDM due to a dispute between the members of self-help groups.

Superintendent of Police, Devendra Nath, said that an FIR has been registered in this regard against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Chandrama.

A sizeable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP added.

