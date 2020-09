Thane: A motorcycle fell off a flyover after hitting a road divider and landed on a road under it here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, killing a pillion rider, police said.

The incident occurred on Majiwada flyover on its Ghodbunder-Nashik lane, said a police officer.

The deceased pillion rider is identified as Abuzer Shafik Shaikh, while his friend who was riding the motorcycle was injured, he said.

Source: PTI