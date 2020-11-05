One killed, other injured by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 5 : One person was killed and other was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists in two separate incidents in Kashmir on Thursday evening, officials said.

On receiving information about terror crime incidents in South Kashmir’s Tral in Awantipora and Wanpora in Pulwama where two terrorists fired upon two individuals, senior police officers reached at the spots.

“In Awantipora terrorists fired upon a shopkeeper identified as Mohammad Ayoub Ahanger, a resident of Panzoo Tral due to which he got injured. He was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared as brought dead,” police said.

In a second incident in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district terrorists fired upon a sumo-driver identified as Mohammad Aslam Wani, a resident of Wanpora Pulwama at Wanpora, due to which he got injured and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

“Accordingly, cases have been registered under relevant sections of law in police station Tral and police station Pulwama respectively. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes. Areas have been cordoned off and search in the areas is going on,” police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.