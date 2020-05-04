One more COVID-19 case reported in Odisha, count rises to 163

Bhubaneswar: A person from Odisha’s Sundergarh district tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 163, a health official said.

The fresh case has taken Sundergarh’s count to 11, of which six are active cases and five persons have recovered.

The tribal-dominated district is in the ‘orange’ zone, he said.

A total of 2,470 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, the Health and Family Welfare Department official said.

The Odisha government has tested 41,128 samples so far, he said.

Of the total 163 cases, 102 are active ones while 60 persons have recovered. One person from Bhubaneswar died of the disease on April 6.

The highest number of cases were reported in Jajpur district (48), followed by 47 in Bhubaneswar (Khurda district), 21 in Balasore, 19 in Bhadrak and 11 in Sundergarh.

Two cases each have been reported in Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Kalahandi and one each in Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Koraput districts.

Source: PTI

