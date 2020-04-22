One more death, 15 new coronavirus cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: One more person died of coronavirus in Telangana while 15 new positive cases were reported on Wednesday.

With the latest fatality, the death toll in the state rose to 24. Fifteen new Covid-19 cases took the state’s tally to 943.

While 10 cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, three were found infected in Suryapet and two in Gadwal.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, so far 194 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. With this the total number of active cases stands at 725.

Source: IANS

