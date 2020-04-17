One more dies of COVID-19 in Pune; toll reaches 48

Pune: A 50-year-old coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection in state-run Sassoon Hospital here in Maharashtra on Friday morning, taking the toll in Pune district to 48, an official said.

The man suffered from pre-existing illnesses and was under treatment for the last two days, he said.

With this, the death count in Pune district, the second worst affected by coronavirus after Mumbai, has gone up to 48, according to health authorities.

As many as 39 of these COVID-19 patients have died in the state-run hospital, whose dean, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, was transferred on Thursday evening by the government.

“The man with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension was admitted to the hospital on April 15 and died on Friday during treatment,” said an official from the medical facility.

Source: PTI

