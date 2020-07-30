One more dies of COVID-19 in Pondy, 122 new cases reported

Puducherry: A 51-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry, while 122 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total infection count in the union territory to 3,293.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 122 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases were 1,292 and number of patients recovered and discharged so far stood at 1,953.

With one more death, the toll climbed to 48.

Of the fresh cases reported, Puducherry region accounts for 114 and Karaikal region eight.

The 1,292 active cases included 157 patients in home quarantine , the Director said.

The rate of positivity stood at 15.5 percent while fatality was 1.5 percent, he said.

Of the total 37,999 samples tested so far, 33,991 were found to be negative and results of screening of the remaining samples were awaited.

Eighty-four patients were discharged from hospitals in Puducherry during the last 24 hours, the official said.

Source: PTI