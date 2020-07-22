One more dies of COVID-19 in Pondy, tally reaches 2,300

Puducherry: A 54-year-old man died of coronavirus here and 124 new cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the aggregate of the infections in the union territory to 2,300.

A release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said the patient who died of COVID-19 on Tuesday had co-morbidities.

He said 124 positive cases were identified during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the end of testing of 628 samples showing percentage of positivity at 19.7 while the fatality rate was 1.3 percent.

The overall COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory so far were 2,300 comprising 900 active cases and 1,369 patients treated and discharged while the fatalities were 31.

While Puducherry had 800 active cases in different government hospitals, Karaikal had 53, Yanam 46 and Mahe had one new case.

The 124 new cases were spread over Puducherry 97, Karaikal 8, Yanam 18 and one in Mahe.

The department so far tested 32,468 samples of whom 29,675 turned out to be negative and results of examination of remaining samples were awaited, the release said.

