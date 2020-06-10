One more dies of virus in Assam as infection tally crosses 3,000

Guwahati: One more person died of coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday as the infection count crossed the 3,000-mark with 215 fresh cases.

According to Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, five people have died of the virus in the state so far while the infection count stands at 3,050.

The fresh death was reported from Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

Meanwhile, 313 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest in a day till now, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,097, the minister said.

Among the 215 new cases, 113 were reported late at night, 69 in the evening and 33 during the day, the minister said.

The state has 1,945 active cases as of now, Sarma said.

Assam has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 positive cases since inter-state movement of people began with more than 3,000 cases added since May 4.

The minister also held review meetings in West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao on Tuesday to take stock of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the two hill districts.

The minister said that Diphu Medical College has been also accredited by Indian Council of Medical Research as a testing laboratory for COVID-19 and with this, all the seven medical colleges and hospitals of the state have the testing facilities.

“Pleased to share that Diphu Medical College has been accredited by @ICMRDELHI as testing lab for #COVID19. With this all of Assam’s 7 Medical Colleges have the capabilities & regulatory approvals for testing. This significantly strengthens our testing capacities”, the Minister tweeted.

Assam has so far tested 1,69,842 samples.

Source: PTI

