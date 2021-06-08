One more England player under scanner for racist tweet in teenage: Report

London: One more current England player is being investigated by the country’s cricket board for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter as a teenager after Ollie Robinson was suspended for similar conduct.

The old tweets of the player in question were unearthed by wisden.com, which did not reveal the identity of the cricketer since he had not reached the age of 16 at that time.

The website posted screenshots of the tweet without revealing the player’s identity.

“…….your going out with a asian,” the player seem to have posted with hashtags of #asianthroughhandthrough # hweollo #chinky.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is now investigating the matter.

“It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account. We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course,” an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by the website.

The offensive posts came to fore hours after the ECB suspended Robinson pending a investigation into his racist tweets in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson, who scored 42 runs and took seven wickets on his Test debut against New Zealand, has already apologised for his behaviour after his old tweets emerged.

England’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, howevere, criticised the ECB’s decision to suspend Robinson, calling it “over the top”. The country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson also agreed with him.

Dowden contended that Robonson’s tweets were a decade old, “written by a teenager” but agreed that they were offensive and wrong.

England head coach Chris Silverwood earlier emphasised on the need of proper education in fight against discrimination.

“We all get things wrong at times. It’s what we do and how we act. That’s where the education comes in,” he said.