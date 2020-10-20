One more terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter in J-K

Earlier, the Kashmir zone police informed two terrorists were killed in the ongoing encounter.

Pulwama: Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces killed one more unidentified terrorist in an encounter in Hakripora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday, taking the total count of terrorists killed to three.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

“Pulwama Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorists killed (total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

Before that, the police tweeted about the start of the encounter and informed that police and security are jointly conducting the operation.

“Encounter has started at Hakripora (Kakapora) area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

The operation is still going on and more details are awaited.

