One more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

Shillong: A person who recently returned to Meghalaya from Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of active cases in the state to eight, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.
All information about the patient, including his age and gender, have been withheld to protect privacy, a health department official said.
“Another person who had travelled from Haryana has turned out positive. Person is in Tura and under quarantine.
Total cases : 21, Recovered : 12, deceased :1, active cases : 8, Sangma tweeted on Thursday night.
Meghalaya has reported 21 COVID-19 cases so far. One person succumbed to the disease, while 12 others have recovered.
