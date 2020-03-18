One more tests positive for coronavirus in Noida

Noida: A resident of Noida, who recently returned from Indonesia, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials said on Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases for the COVID-19 in the district now stands at four, Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said.

“The sample of this person, who lives in Sector 41 of Noida, was taken four days ago and he has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida for treatment,” Bhargava said in a statement.

He said the infected person’s house and nearby areas are being sanitised.

On Tuesday, two persons residents of Noida’s Sector 78 and Sector 100 who recently returned from France had tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials.

Officials said one resident of Delhi had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Noida.

Source: IANS

