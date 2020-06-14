One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, total rises to 88

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday reported a fresh case of COVI-19, taking the state tally to 88, officials said.

Of the total 88 COVID-19 cases, 82 are active as six persons have been discharged after they recovered from the disease, a senior health official said.

The new positive case was reported from Lower Dibang Valley district. The person is a returnee from Gujarat and is asymptomatic, the official said.

The patient has been shifted to Covid care centre, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa informed.

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported the highest single-day spike with 20 positive cases reported from various districts.

Among the positive case detected on Friday, 13 were reported from worst affected Changlang district, six from East Siang and one from Namsai.

Among the active cases, 55 are from Changlang district, followed by 9 from East Siang district, three from West Kameng, Lohit and Lower Diang Valley districts reported two cases each and one each from Tawang, Namsai, Upper Siang, Tirap, Longding and West Siang districts.

Five active cases are from the capital complex — comprising Itanagar and Naharlagun.

The first case in Arunachal Pradesh was reported on April 2, after a 31-year-old man tested positive for the disease following his return from a religious congregation in Delhi. He was discharged from a hospital on April 16.

After almost six weeks, the state had registered its second case on May 24, after a student who had returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, East Siang district administration on Saturday carried out intensive contact tracing of total 66 contacts including 16 primary and 43 secondary, who came into contact with two frontline workers who have tested Covid-19 positive.

A total of 48 close contacts of the two frontline workers were traced and put under home quarantine, East Siang deputy commissioner Dr Kinny Siang said.

Samples of all the traced contacts were collected and send for tests, she added.

The district has so far reported nine positive cases on novel Coronavirus.

The district administration has clamped prohibitory order at Pasighat, the district headquarters and its periphery areas to ensure effective contact tracing for preventing the virus from spreading to community, the DC informed.

She exhorted the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures, including physical distancing and mandatory use of face masks.

Dr Singh added that the district medical officer (DMO) has been ordered to conduct fresh medical examinations of all frontline workers.

Source: PTI

