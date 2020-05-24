One new death, 152 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported one death due to the novel coronavirus and 152 cases of the disease on Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 161 and the virus count to 6,894 in the state, officials said.

The new death was reported from Chittorgarh, an official said.

A maximum of 27 fresh cases are from Jodhpur, followed by Jaipur and Rajsamand which reported 24 new infections each.

Nineteen fresh cases were reported from Ajmer, 18 from Udaipur, seven from Pali, six from Barmer, five from Nagaur, four from Dungarpur, three each from Dholpur, Bikaner, Sikar and Sirohi and one each from Bhilwara, Dausa, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu and Kota. One person from outside the state also tested positive for the infection, according to the official.

There are 2,917 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan.

Source: PTI

