One-of-a-kind metaverse restaurant—MetaTerrace launches in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: ColossalBit, a Dubai-based consulting, advisory, design and development firm for cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFTs on Thursday launched MetaTerrace—a lounge restaurant in the Central Park Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

MetaTerrace is a one-of-a-kind establishment based on the concept of Metaverse, a digital world that can be accessed through virtual and augmented reality. The metaverse is defined as a digital space that allows those within it to communicate and physically move in their 3D avatars or digital representations.

The very real lounge and nightlife venues aims to bring together the digital and physical worlds by having its own VR room where virtual reality glasses will enable people to access “alternate worlds, meet like-minded individuals, have drinks, and participate in NFT and cryptocurrency discussions”.

The main goal of the concept is to offer— nightlife enthusiasts, the blockchain community and thrill seekers a unique opportunity to get a glimpse of what the digital future looks like.

“With a spectacular view of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline, combined with an option to transact and make bookings in most cryptocurrencies and blue-chip NFTs, MetaTerrace has all the makings to become the centre of Dubai’s crypto scene, where enthusiasts and innovators can launch their projects, host meetups, and uphold the community spirit,” Gulf News quoted reporting Ciro Arianna, co-founder and chief executive of ColossalBit and MetaTerrace.