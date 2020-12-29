One policeman handles 511 people in India: BPR&D data

New Delhi, Dec 29 : A single policeman in Indian deals with more than 511 people as per the latest Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) report related to Data on Police Organisations (DoPO).

As per the data compiled by BPR&D as on January 1 this year, “population Per Police Person (PPP) against the total sanctioned strength during 2019 was 511.81”.

The ratio was 503.40 the previous year.

The highest PPP ratio is 867.57 in Bihar, followed by 777 in Daman and Diu, 708 in Andhra Pradesh, 703 in Rajasthan, 683 in Odisha and 635 in West Bengal.

The lowest PPP ratio was 79 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

India has an actual police force strength total of 20,91,488 for over 135 crore population (as per 2011 census) compared to the sanctioned police strength of 26,23,225 personnel. As many as 5,31,737 posts were vacant as per the latest data on DoPO.

Of the total police personnel, the strength of women in police force, including Civil, Special forces and Armed Forces, is 2,15,504 which is 10.30 per cent. There is increase of 16.05 per cent in woman police over the previous year.

As per the data, there are 800 police districts and 16,955 sanctioned police stations. A total of 1,19,069 police personnel were recruited in 2019.

The report mentioned that the Central as well as state governments expenditure on police training during financial year 2019-20 was 1,566.85 crore.

