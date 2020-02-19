One secondary exam candidate arrested, 3 others banned in Bengal

A+ A-

Kolkata: One Madhyamik (secondary) examination candidate was arrested in West Bengal on Wednesday for trying to leak the English question paper on TikTok while three others were banned for bringing mobile phones to the examination centre, officials said.

An examinee was caught red-handed by the invigilators in Ratua in Malda district after he clicked a video of the question paper on his mobile phone and posted it on TikTok for circulation.

The invigilators at Baidyanathpur High School also seized his mobile phone. On being grilled, he confessed about posting on TikTok the question paper of the examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination. The police later arrested the student for allegedly leaking the question paper.

The examinee, a student of Baharal P.L.S. High School, would be presented before the juvenile court in Malda. He has a been banned from appearing for the secondary examination.

Three other cases of examinees sneaking in mobile phones into the examination centre were reported from Atapur in North 24 Parganas district. All three mobile phones were seized, and the students were marked RA (Reported Against) and banned. All three were external examinees.