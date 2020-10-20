One terrorist killed in Shopian encounter (Ld)

News Desk 1Published: 20th October 2020 6:57 am IST

Srinagar, Oct 19 : One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in the Melhora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, officials said.

The encounter broke out after security forces cordoned off the area and launced a search operation on the basis of a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorist has been killed in Shopian encounter. The operation is going on,” the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Leave no scope for corruption in sand mining, supply: Andhra CM
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 20th October 2020 6:57 am IST
Back to top button