One week police custody for Maha man who killed girlfriend with acid-petrol

Beed (Maharashtra), Nov 16 : The Beed Court Joint Civil Judge Kadir A. Sarvari on Monday sent to police custody a man accused of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend in a ghastly acid-cum-petrol attack, an official said here.

The accused, Avinash R. Rajure, 25, was picked up by a police team from his hideout in Nanded and brought to Beed where he was produced before the District Court Monday morning, said in-charge of Neknur Police Station, Laxman Kendre.

The Investigating Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Sawant said though the accused has not revealed the motive behind the heinous crime, the investigators will now interrogate him in custody and get the truth.

In a gut-wrenching Diwali tragedy that stunned the state, Savitra D. Ankulkar was brutally targeted in an acid attack and petrol burning by her boyfriend Rajur, who later pushed her into a roadside ditch in the remote Yellamb Ghats region of Beed early on Saturday morning

–IANS

qn/dpb