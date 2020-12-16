One week to go: Bride-to-be Gauahar Khan shares pre-wedding video ahead of her nikah

Mumbai: Popular Televisions actress and Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan is all set to marry choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25 at ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

Ahead of their much-awaited christmas wedding, Gauahar Khan has shared an adorable pre-wedding video on her Instagram handle.

Gauahar looks all in love with beau Zaid Darbar as she grooves with him in the video. And it seems like she is counting each and everyday moment till she ties the knot with him.

Sharing the video the actress wrote, “1 week to go . #GAZAbkahaiDin @zaid_darbar”

Recently, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle to make this ‘happy announcement’ in the most special way. She shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos with Zaid and shared details about their Nikaah ceremony. In the photos, the couple looks ‘uber-happy’, and the glow on their face to take on a new journey is clearly evident.

Both Gauahar and Zaid are dressed in their traditional best, and it looks like their pre-wedding shoot. While Gauahar exudes elegance in a multi-color lehenga choli, Zaid looks handsome in kurta-pajama and jacket. The two make for the most beautiful and happy couple, making our hearts flutter.

Gauahar Khan also shared a note along with the pictures which read, ‘The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!’

‘Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat.’