**ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi adjusts his face mask at BJP HQ, a day after National Democratic Alliance (NDA) garnered majority in the Bihar Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma)(PTI03_25_2021_000131B) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'**New Delhi: An AAP worker, wearing a designer face mask, protests against hike in fuel price, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_25_2021_000130B) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Mumbai: Couple Yogesh Panhale and Samiksha, wearing protective masks, take part in traditional rituals during their marriage ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Monday, July 13, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Shashank Parade)(PTI13-07-2020_000129A) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Howrah: A Sannyasi, wearing mask and a shield, sits in the premises of Belur Math after it reopened for the public during the fifth phase of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Howrah district of West Bengal, Monday, June 15, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** New Delhi: A homeless man, wearing a mask, rests near the AIIMS hospital during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 26,2020. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Kolkata: Masks placed on a statue, depicting a mother and child, to spread awareness against COVID-19, during ongoing lockdown in Kolkata, Friday, May 8, 2020. (PTI Photo) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Kolkata: A couple, wearing special face masks, have meals at a restaurant in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct 17, 2020. The restaurant provides this special masks to their customers amid concerns over coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Ajmer: Children hold on to a goat wearing a mask, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in Ajmer, Friday, July 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_25_2021_000118B) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** New Delhi: Delhi Police constable Than Singh, posted at Lal Qila Chowki of Kotwali police station area, adjusts the mask of a child as they arrive to attend classes at Red Fort parking, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020. Singh, after finishing his duty hours teaches around 50-60 underprivileged children aged between 5-15, whose parents work as laborers at Lal Qila. He started teaching in 2016 with only a batch of four children from the nearby slums. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Kanpur: A family member puts a protective mask on a new-born baby in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, before being weighed at Hailate Hospital, in Kanpur, Friday, March 20, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) **EDS: STANDALONE PACKAGE- ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Bengaluru: A passenger, wearing a mask in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, speaks to a railway official at an enquiry counter, at Bengaluru City Railway Station, Monday, March 16, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** New Delhi: Combo picture of four images shows personnel from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Delhi Police who were part of the Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 74th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 15, 2020. All soldiers were wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) **ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN- MASKS AS THE 'NEW NORMAL'** Mumbai: A man, wearing a mask, as part of preventive measures for the deadly coronavirus, takes a nap at an airport in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil)