OnePlus 10 Pro available for pre-sale in China ahead of launch

Beijing: The much-anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to be launched on January 11 and now ahead of the official launch, the company has started taking pre-orders for the same in China.

According to GizmoChina, those who want to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone can do so by paying a deposit of 100 yuan ($16). Also, the company is offering free TWS earbuds to those who pre-order the smartphone.

As per listing, the handset will be offered in three memory configurations – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the Android 12 operating system.

As per the 3C certification, the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 supports output of 7.3 ampere at 11V. It translates to a whopping 80W fast charging speed.

So far the fastest charging supported by the OnePlus devices is 65W. With the 80W fast charging speeds, the OnePlus 10 Pro will become the fastest charging OnePlus device, the report said.

Other than this, the phone was previously touted to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It will be supported by a 50W wireless charging support. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.