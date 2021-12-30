OnePlus 10 Pro likely to feature 80W fast charging support

Beijing: Smartphone maker OnePlus, which is expected to launch its next flagship handset ‘OnePlus 10 Pro’ on January 4, might unveil the smartphone with 80W fast charging support.

As per the 3C certification, the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 supports output of 7.3ampere at 11V. It translates to a whopping 80W fast charging speed. This is way faster than the predecessor phones, GizmoChina reported.

So far the fastest charging supported by the OnePlus devices is 65W. With the 80W fast charging speeds, the OnePlus 10 Pro will become the fastest charging OnePlus device, the report said.

Other than this, the phone was previously touted to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It will be supported by a 50W wireless charging support. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Also Read OPPO Reno 5, Reno 6 starts receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

A recent report said that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come preinstalled with Android 12 OS. As the company had revealed a few months ago, it will be the first device to offer a unified experience of ColorOS and OxygenOS.

In June, OnePlus announced that it has decided to further integrate with its sister smartphone brand OPPO and merge with it in a bid to create better products.

In an official forum note, earlier, Lau said that it will also allow them to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.