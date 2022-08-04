OnePlus 10T 5G unveiled in India at starting price of Rs 49,999

New Delhi: Alongside the next generation of OnePlus operating system (OS) — Oxygen OS 13, the global smartphone brand has made its newest flagship smartphone — OnePlus 10T 5G — official globally as well as for Indian consumers.

The OnePlus 10T 5G with 8GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999, the 12GB+256GB model comes at Rs 54,999. Meanwhile, the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 55,999.

“The OnePlus 10T 5G takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at an extremely competitive price point and OxygenOS 13 advances our operating system with a burdenless design and expanded features requested by our users –a-like an improved selection of always-on displays,” Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said in a statement.

The smartphone will go on sale on August 3 and be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlusa-Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.

The OnePlus 10T 5G,Alaunched at an in-person event in New York City, features a 6.7-inch display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Its display is HDR10+ certified and has native support for 10-bit colour for a richer and more realistic viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform offering faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency. It houses a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging support.

The company claimed that the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition delivers up to a day’s power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge — from 1-100 per cent — taking only 19 minutes.

The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a triple camera system on its rear headlined by the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), Nightscape 2.0, and improved HDR performance

Meanwhile, the company also mentioned that the OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, with the Open Beta available for download soon. The update will be rolled out to the newest OnePlus 10T 5G later this year.